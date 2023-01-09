Politics

JP lawmaker bemoans PM Hasina’s inability to stop money laundering

Prothom Alo English Desk

Jatiya Party lawmaker Fakhrul Imam on Monday said he feels helpless when the a strong head of government like Sheikh Hasina fails to do anything regarding money laundering, reports UNB.

He made the statement while taking the floor on a point of order.

“We have seen that the prime minister demonstrated utmost courage on various special occasions. She has strength to fight against (big) powers,” he said.

In this connection, Fakhrul said that in the recent past it was seen that she had spoken boldly against those who interfered in country’s internal affairs.

“We like this (boldness),” he added.

He said, when we saw such strong head of the government could not do anything regarding money laundering, then “we feel helpless.”

The JP MP said that economy of the country is passing through a transitional period when money from Bangladesh is being siphoned off.

“Already some lakhs of taka have been laundered. An amount of two years’ budget has been laundered, so I will hope that the government will be stern in this connection, I am urging intervention of the head of the government,” he said.

