Over 300 BNP leaders, activists held from Naya Paltan: Police

"The BNP men hurled bombs at the law enforcers from the third floor of the party's central office during a chase and counter chase. We seized many bombs that were kept at the BNP office for carrying out subversive activities," he claimed.

In the afternoon, the BNP activists gathered in front of their headquarters and started chanting slogans at Naya Paltan.

Sensing that the situation could turn volatile, police asked the party members to leave the area immediately. This resulted in a heated argument, and at one point police started beating the activists with batons to disperse them.