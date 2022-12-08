Over 300 BNP leaders, activists held from Naya Paltan: Police

After the raid at office of the de facto opposition party, BNP, following the clash, Harun or Rashid, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) additional commissioner (detective branch), told the media that many of the detainees were accused in different cases, and there are arrest warrants against them.
The BNP men hurled bombs at the law enforcers from the third floor of the party's central office during a chase and counter chase. We seized many bombs that were kept at the BNP office for carrying out subversive activities
Also, police seized 15 unexploded cocktails from the BNP office and 150,000 bottles of drinking water during the raid, he added.
Earlier, Biplob Kumar Sarkar, joint commissioner (operations) of DMP, told the media that they stayed in Naya Paltan to deal with the overall situation with "patience and were provoked at one stage."
"The BNP men hurled bombs at the law enforcers from the third floor of the party's central office during a chase and counter chase. We seized many bombs that were kept at the BNP office for carrying out subversive activities," he claimed.
In the afternoon, the BNP activists gathered in front of their headquarters and started chanting slogans at Naya Paltan.
Sensing that the situation could turn volatile, police asked the party members to leave the area immediately. This resulted in a heated argument, and at one point police started beating the activists with batons to disperse them.
Taking shelter in nearby lanes, the BNP activists started throwing brickbats in return. To quell the protesters, police fired tear gas and rubber bullets towards them, which injured over 50 people.
Falling sick due to inhaling tear gas, some 200 activists took shelter inside the BNP office. Later, police conducted a raid inside the office and arrested about 300 activists along with party leaders.
Also, police obstructed Mahmudur Rahman Manna-led Ganatantra Mancha at the Nightingale Intersection of the capital from advancing towards Naya Paltan.