AB Party terms EC's conditions 'undemocratic'

Amar Bangladesh Party (AB Party) member secretary Mojibur Rahman Monju has criticised the election commission for setting tougher conditions for the registration of new political parties.

He has also termed the EC's rules undemocratic, draconian, and discriminatory in accordance with the spirit of the constitution.

He made these remarks while reading out a written statement at a press conference at the Supreme Court Bar Association Auditorium on Saturday afternoon. The conference was presided over by party convener AFM Sulaiman Chowdhury.

"We launched Amar Bangladesh Party at a press conference on 2 May 2020," he added.