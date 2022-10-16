AB Party terms EC's conditions 'undemocratic'

“As you know, an undemocratic dictatorship is currently going on in the country. Apart from this there are two more obstacles; one created by the thugs and goons of the ruling regime and the other by the reactionary activists of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, which not only hurls false propaganda but also issues religious fatwas," Monju noted.
He also said, “AB Party is planning to submit the application to the EC on Sunday. You may have known that the rules and conditions given by the election commission for registration of new political parties are simply undemocratic, draconian, discriminatory and against the republic’s constitution."
Opening a bank account is a requirement by EC but banks have been very unhelpful in this regard; purchasing or renting out 22 administrative district offices, including the central office, and at least 100 sub-district offices under the party is quite impossible
Explaining the ordeals the AB Party has been going through to fulfill the EC’s requirements to get registration as a political party, party’s member secretary Mojibur Rahman Monju said, “Opening a bank account is a requirement by EC but banks have been very unhelpful in this regard; purchasing or renting out 22 administrative district offices, including the central office, and at least 100 sub-district offices under party name is close to an impossibility.”
“A list of 100 upazila committees with at least 200 members in each of those upazilas, which means a total of 20,000 voter members of the country and their confidential information are required to be submitted to the EC. But this is a mammoth task,” Monju continued.
Citing their meeting with the chief election commissioner (CEC), the statement reads that they requested the CEC to relax and simplify the rules for registration but unfortunately the EC did not pay any attention to it.
“It was frustrating that a new political party cannot hold meetings freely, how would thousands of voters join the new party? How shall we form 123 committees in districts and upazilas?” he asked.
“Landlords do not want to rent any office out in the name of a political party; they are afraid. The CEC patiently listened to our bitter experiences but could not assure any resolution."
“We are disappointed by this contradictory behaviour of the government, administration, the EC and the ongoing political situation of the country, yet we have not lost hopes."
Monju said, “Despite meeting the requirements, if AB Party has not got electoral registration, we will mobilise a mass movement against such unlawful and unconstitutional decisions.”
Mojibur Rahman Monju also showed a huge stack of files, required to get the registration, on the table as evidence of work painstakingly undertaken across the country.
He also expressed deep conviction to continue AB Party’s struggle to rebuild Bangladesh on the basis of equality, human dignity and social justice.
Monju also answered to various questions the newspersons asked at the conference.
The conference was also attended by joint conveners professor Abdul Wahab Minar and lawyer Tajul Islam, joint member secretaries barrister Asaduzzaman Fuaad and barrister Zubair Ahmed Bhuiyan, office secretary lawyer Abduallah Al Mamun, senior assistant secretary Aminul Islam FCA, assistant secretary and in charge of its women chapter Nasreen Sultana Mily.