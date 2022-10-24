Rangpur rally is BNP's concern now

BNP policymakers think the grassroots leaders are under pressure as obstruction has intensified in divisional rallies of the party. The way cases are being filed against the BNP men after the rallies, the party leaders also fears repression by police. The BNP highups also have to think about whether these actions would affect the next programmes negatively.
BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir told Prothom Alo on Sunday that Awami League is getting afraid as people attend BNP rallies in droves and that is why they are trying to suppress the people.
“The way people are waking up gives belief that the ruling party will fail. They would fail to suppress people,” Fakhrul said.
Some BNP leaders, however, said obstructing the rallies would be counterproductive for the ruling party. Khulna’s civil society leaders are of the same opinion about the rally. They think AL deserves more ‘credit’ to make the BNP rally in Khulna a success. Various obstacles from the government has increased their gumption to attend the rally at any cost.
Khulna BNP leaders also support this view. They observe that most of the participants of the rally were from different districts and upazilas. Usually city unit leaders join this sort of meetings with procession but that did not happen in Khulna rally.
This has led to discussion in Khulna BNP. Firstly, attendance of Khulna city unit’s leaders and activists was less in the rally. Secondly, the BNP men did not want to take risks of joining the rally with processions as ruling party leaders-activists took position in wards from the morning. Thirdly, a big portion of Khulna city and district units BNP have been inactive for quite some time now.
Khulna BNP’s leader and former lawmaker Nazrul Islam (Monju) is inactive for 10 months. Many of his followers are also inactive. Although Monju and his associates became active just before the rally, BNP leadership failed to accommodate him. Monju joined the rally with a procession and sat beside the stage as he failed to get a place on the stage.
Nazrul Islam Monju thinks attendance from Khulna city was less in the rally. He told Prothom Alo on Sunday, “As an opposition party, we do without fear. The activists did not have confidence in the leadership brought after restructuring of the party. Weak leadership failed to organise people and bring them to the rally.”
The BNP rally in Khulna had large attendance from Jashore, Satkhira, Narail and Bagerhat. There is a discussion whether the BNP men from these districts attended the rally spontaneously or any specific leader was behind this.
Khulna’s noted educationist and Sachetan Nagarik Committee’s president Anwarul Kadir told Prothom Alo that party activists usually get more enthusiastic when they face obstacles.
He thinks that the BNP’s rally was successful.
“No matter whether the attendance was more or less. They have arranged the rally, that is what matters,” Anwarul Kadir said.