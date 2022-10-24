Rangpur rally is BNP's concern now

BNP highups think the ‘intractable’ attitude of the leaders-activists have paid off as the party amassed a huge gathering in the Khulna rally despite various obstacles from the ruling party. The success of the rally made the party ranks buoyant and BNP is now focused on its next divisional rally scheduled to be held in Rangpur.

BNP is yet to get permission for the Rangpur rally scheduled for 29 October. The party leaders said obstruction from the ruling party started in the first divisional rally in Chattogram and gradually intensified in Mymensingh and culminated in Khulna.