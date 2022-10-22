Govt blocked everything but failed to restrict the people: Fakhrul

“Our activists were arrested at the station. Our men were attacked but you turned a deaf ear. In fact, you arrested and injured our activists in the ferry ghat area. You made all arrangements so that people cannot attend the rally yet you failed,” Fakhrul added.
The BNP secretary general thanked the party leaders-activists for joining in the rally in huge numbers saying they have pulled out an impossible task.
“They suspended all the modes of transport in three days. Buses were suspended for two days, they stopped launch, boat, ferry boats and everything. Could they yet succeed in preventing you from joining the fight for democracy and establishing the people’s rights?”
He said history tells us that people could never be stopped by using force and the state mechanism.
Fakhrul said over 500 leaders-activists were arrested in the last two-three days and scores more were attacked. A total of 20 BNP men sustained bullet injuries in Rupnagar, 15 in Keshabpur and a trawler carrying BNP men was sunk in Mongla after injuring around 100 leaders-activists. At least 100 BNP men were injured in Rupsha-Terokhada-Dighalia, 70 were injured and 50 were detained in Bagherhat. A BNP man remains missing after a trawler carrying leaders-activists was sunk in ghat no. 5 and 7 in the city. BNP men were beaten up at Khulna railway station.
Fakhrul said this meeting is a symbolic one for establishing the right to vote and other basic rights.
BNP held the rally with an empty chair for its chairperson Khaleda Zia on the stage.
Khaleda Zia has told us that you are on the right track, continue the movement this way and establish the people’s rights. This is why we have left a chair vacant in her honour, Fakhrul said.
This illegitimate government has turned the country into hell, BNP secretary general remarked.
He said, “They (the government) have destroyed our economy, all our achievements and all the public institutions only for one reason, which is to perpetuate their illegitimate power. They want to remain in power forcefully. They want to remain in power without public mandate.”
Mirza Fakhrul at this point asked the party leaders and activists, “Were you able to cast your vote in 2014 or in 2018?” The crowd replied, “No!”
The BNP secretary general then said, “Another election is coming in 2023. They (the ruling party) have started planning to conduct the election in the same manner. They have formed an election commission. Do you have confidence in that commission?
Mirza Fakhrul further said, “This commission is adopting different strategies to gain people’s confidence. This commission is saying the election will be held using the electronic voting machines (EVM). They are claiming that they have done well after suspending the by-polls in Gaibandha. However, even the deputy commissioners (DC) and police superintendents do not follow your instructions. Awami League themselves have complained of vote rigging to stop the polls against you (the EC). How will this commission pull off an election?”
Reiterating their demand of a fair election under a caretaker government again, the BNP secretary general further said, “We have already said it clearly that a fair election is not possible without a caretaker government in this country. Therefore, there is space for any more talks. No election will be held without a caretaker government in power. For this, this government will have to step down. You have already done a lot of damage in the last 15 years. You (government) have snatched away all our achievements from us, destroyed our economy, embezzled millions from us in the name of mega projects and completely destroyed our banking sector, the stock market and the power sector.”
"In the name of power development, you are paying a capacity charge of Tk 280 billion every year. Despite that, load shedding is being carried out four to five times a day,” he added.
Mirza Fakhrul said, “The prime minister said a few days ago that she feared a famine in the country. But how is it even possible when you have already declared that Bangladesh has become self-sufficient in food? They spread this lie before the nation. After looting millions of taka, they are now saying that they fear a famine in the country.”
He said, “Bangladesh witnessed a famine in 1974. Amartya Sen conducted research on the famine and published a book which showed the failure of the then Awami League government was the main reason behind the disaster. The famine broke out due to their misrule, due to endless corruption. Now they are back in power again and are looting the entire country as before, resembling the invaders.”
The secretary general of BNP also mentioned some of the things that will be done for the people if BNP comes to power. He said, “If we get the chance of running the state in the future, we will provide employment for the youth. We will establish justice. We will identify the people who are involved in mega corruption through an independent commission.”
Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir demanded immediate withdrawal of all 'false' cases filed against leaders and activists of BNP and release of already arrested party activists.
He said, “Otherwise you will not find a way to escape. There is still time, resign before you are forced to step down and leave safely. If not, one day the people will defeat you through a mass- revolution.”
Khulna city BNP convenor Shafiqul Alam presided over the rally. The party's standing committee members Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, Gayeshwar Chandra Roy and Abdul Moin Khan, BNP chairperson’s advisor Nitai Roy Chowdhury, vice-chairman Shamsuzzaman, Abdul Awal Mintu, Jubo Dal central leader Shahiduddin Chowdhury and BNP’s Khulna divisional organising secretary Anindya Islam Amit also addressed the rally.