Govt blocked everything but failed to restrict the people: Fakhrul

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said by joining the party’s mass rally in Khulna in droves, the party activists have proven that no attack, oppression, obstruction or lawsuit can dissuade people from the struggle for democracy.

The leader said this while speaking at the divisional rally of the party in the Dak Bungalow area on Saturday afternoon.

BNP leaders-activists were attacked, detained and their houses were raided in many places over the last two days centering the rally. All public transport was suspended for two days to stop the people.

Referring to these incidents, Mirza Fakhrul said, “They intervened in unlimited ways. I want to tell the brothers from the police administration that when we call, you say everything is fine. The home minister today said they do not obstruct the BNP rally, rather they cooperate."

Fakhrul asked the home minister what cooperation the government extended to BNP's rally.