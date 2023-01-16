20 BNP men injured in clashes with police in Chattogram

At least 20 leaders and activists of BNP were wounded as they locked in clashes with police in Chattogram.

The clashes broke out on Monday evening at the city’s Kazir Dewri area. Later, police detained 20 leaders and activists from the scene.

Chattogram city unit BNP organised a rally in front of its office in the city's Nasimon building, protesting against the power tariff hike. On 12 January, the government issued an executive order raising the power tariff by 5 per cent with effect from the current month.