20 BNP men injured in clashes with police in Chattogram

According to the eyewitnesses and police, the BNP leaders and activists hurled brick chips at the police from a procession en route to Nasimon building from Kazir Dewri. To bring the situation under control, police fired into the air, dispersing the leaders and activists. At a stage, BNP activists vandalised a vehicle on the street and set a police motorbike on fire.
The city's deputy commissioner (south) of police Mustafizur Rahman claimed BNP leaders and activists threw stones at the police without any provocation. They torched the police vehicle. Several police members were injured. 20 leaders and activists have been detained.
Chattogram city unit BNP member secretary Abul Hashem told Prothom Alo that nobody attacked police. Rather they chased the leaders and activists. At least 20 leaders and activists were injured.