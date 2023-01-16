Politics

20 BNP men injured in clashes with police in Chattogram

Staff Correspondent
Chattogram
Police detained 20 leaders and activists from the sceneCollected

At least 20 leaders and activists of BNP were wounded as they locked in clashes with police in Chattogram.

The clashes broke out on Monday evening at the city’s Kazir Dewri area. Later, police detained 20 leaders and activists from the scene.

Chattogram city unit BNP organised a rally in front of its office in the city's Nasimon building, protesting against the power tariff hike. On 12 January, the government issued an executive order raising the power tariff by 5 per cent with effect from the current month.  

According to the eyewitnesses and police, the BNP leaders and activists hurled brick chips at the police from a procession en route to Nasimon building from Kazir Dewri. To bring the situation under control, police fired into the air, dispersing the leaders and activists. At a stage, BNP activists vandalised a vehicle on the street and set a police motorbike on fire.   

The city's deputy commissioner (south) of police Mustafizur Rahman claimed BNP leaders and activists threw stones at the police without any provocation. They torched the police vehicle. Several police members were injured. 20 leaders and activists have been detained.  

Chattogram city unit BNP member secretary Abul Hashem told Prothom Alo that nobody attacked police. Rather they chased the leaders and activists. At least 20 leaders and activists were injured.   

