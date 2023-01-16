BNP leaders Salam, Annie get 6-month interim bail

The High Court on Monday granted BNP leaders Abdus Salam and Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Annie six months' interim bail in a case over the clash between police and the party activists in the capital's Nayapaltan on December 7 last year, reports UNB.

The HC bench of justice Md Akram Hossain Chowdhury and justice Shahed Nuruddin passed the bail order.

The court issued a rule questioning why the BNP leaders should not be granted permanent bail.