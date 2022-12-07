BNP leader Rizvi, over 100 others detained

The police have detained BNP leader Ruhul Kabir Rizvi and more than 100 other activists from the party headquarters in the capital’s Naya Paltan area.

They were taken to police custody around 5:30pm on Wednesday.

The incident came following a clash that erupted between the BNP men and the cops around 3:00pm and left one dead.

Later, the police conducted an operation at the BNP headquarters around 4:15 pm and arrested the party’s senior joint secretary general Rizvi, its publicity secretary Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Annie and chairperson’s special assistant Shamsur Rahman Shimul Biswas.