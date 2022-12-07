BNP leader Rizvi, over 100 others detained

The BNP leaders and activists started gathering in front of the party office in the morning. The gathering, at one stage, became so large that one side of the road was about to be blocked.
The clash broke out when the policemen took an attempt to disperse the crowd. There were incidents of chase and counter-chase in the area, which prompted the police to fire shotgun shells and teargas.
Mirza Fakhrul came to the spot around 4:30 pm after the police started the drive in the BNP office. They shut the collapsible gate and prevented the BNP secretary general from entering the office. He then sat in front of the office.
Later, Ruhul Kabir Rizvi and other leaders were arrested from the office.
Apart from the central leaders, more than a hundred BNP men were seen to have been arrested from the spot. Also, the police took away two trucks from the party office premises that were used to carry out campaigns ahead of the 10 December rally.