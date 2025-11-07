Jamaat and allies’ call for referendum a conspiracy to derail JS elections: Mirza Fakhrul

The BNP’s central committee organised the rally and procession to mark the occasion of “National Revolution and Solidarity Day” on 7 November.

Presiding over the rally prior to the procession, Mirza Fakhrul further said, “A political party has formed an alliance with several others. They are exerting pressure on the government to hold a referendum before the election.”

Reiterating the BNP’s position that any referendum must be held on the same day as the national election, he said, “Holding two separate votes will entail excessive expenditure. Those who are demanding a referendum before the election are, in effect, conspiring to sabotage the election.”