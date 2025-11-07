Jamaat and allies’ call for referendum a conspiracy to derail JS elections: Mirza Fakhrul
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has described the demand by Jamaat-e-Islami and its like-minded alliance of eight parties for a referendum before the Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament) election as a “conspiracy to derail the election”.
He made the remarks while addressing a rally in front of the BNP’s central office at Naya Paltan in the capital, ahead of a procession on Friday afternoon.
The BNP’s central committee organised the rally and procession to mark the occasion of “National Revolution and Solidarity Day” on 7 November.
Presiding over the rally prior to the procession, Mirza Fakhrul further said, “A political party has formed an alliance with several others. They are exerting pressure on the government to hold a referendum before the election.”
Reiterating the BNP’s position that any referendum must be held on the same day as the national election, he said, “Holding two separate votes will entail excessive expenditure. Those who are demanding a referendum before the election are, in effect, conspiring to sabotage the election.”
Mirza Fakhrul further said, “The BNP has made it clear: if a referendum is to be held, it must take place on the same day as the parliamentary election. The election must be held in February. Otherwise, the people of the country will not accept it.”
Following the rally, a procession was scheduled to set out from in front of the BNP’s central office under the leadership of the party’s secretary general.