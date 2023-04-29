BNP won’t take part in city polls by any means: Fakhrul

He further said, “With that intention, they turned the general elections of 2014 into a farce. People boycotted the election as well. In the same way, they grabbed power by stuffing ballot boxes the night before the polls. People did not participate in that election either.”

“You might have noticed that people are not going to the polling centres even during the recent local government elections. Only 14 per cent vote was cast in the most recent election (Chattogram by-poll). Therefore, it is clear that the people and the whole world know that it’s not possible to hold a fair election under this government. This is why the Awami League wants to keep the people in confusion by making unfounded comments about BNP,” Mirza Fakhrul added.