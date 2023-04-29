BNP won’t take part in city polls by any means: Fakhrul

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said that the party would not take part in the city polls by any means.
He was speaking in response to questions regarding media reports of BNP candidates taking part in the city polls as independent candidates. He has been talking to newspersons after paying homage at Ziaur Rahaman’s mausoleum in the city’s Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area at around 11:00 pm on Saturday.
The BNP secretary general further said, “We have made it clear that we are not taking part in any local elections. We will not participate in any of the city polls.”
Mirza Fakhrul further said, “The ruling Awami League does not believe in votes and democracy. Awami League, especially this government, is deliberately trying to abolish democracy to fulfil their old agenda of establishing a one-party state.”
He further said, “With that intention, they turned the general elections of 2014 into a farce. People boycotted the election as well. In the same way, they grabbed power by stuffing ballot boxes the night before the polls. People did not participate in that election either.”
“You might have noticed that people are not going to the polling centres even during the recent local government elections. Only 14 per cent vote was cast in the most recent election (Chattogram by-poll). Therefore, it is clear that the people and the whole world know that it’s not possible to hold a fair election under this government. This is why the Awami League wants to keep the people in confusion by making unfounded comments about BNP,” Mirza Fakhrul added.
The leaders of the newly-formed committee of the Jatiyatabadi Swechchhasebak Dal, headed by its president SM Jilani and general secretary Rajib Ahsan, went to the mausoleum of BNP founder Ziaur Rahman. They placed floral wreaths and held a special prayer there.
BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, joint secretary general Habib Un Nabi Khan Sohel, Swechchhasebak Dal affairs secretary Mir Sharafat Ali, Swechchhasebak Dal’s former general secretary Abdul Quader Bhuiyan, Krishak Dal president Jafir Tuhin, general secretary Shahidul Islam Babul, newly-formed committee’s president, Fakhrul Islam Robin, irganising secretary Nazmul Hasan and other central leader of the Swechchhasebak League were present at the time.
Earlier, BNP approved the newly-formed 213-member central committee of the Swechchhasebak Dal on 20 April last.