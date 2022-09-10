BNP to intensify movement in Dhaka city with 16 rallies in September

The rallies are also meant for registering the party's protest against the killings of Bhola Chhatra Dal leader Noor-e-Alam, Swechchasebak Dal leader Abdur Rahim and Narayanganj Jubo Dal leader Shaon Prodhan.

Fakhrul said, "We've initiated a movement and it'll continue. We would arrange protest rallies at 16 spots of the capital, including this one, until 27 September."

Once these programmes are observed, he said they will announce the next programmes of action across the country. "Join the movement," Fakhrul urged.

As part of the programmes, a rally arranged by Dhaka south city unit's Motijheel, Paltan and Shahjahanpur zone was arranged in front of the BNP central office on Saturday.