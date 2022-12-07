Police enter BNP office carrying explosive substances: Fakhrul

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir claimed police have entered the BNP office at Naya Paltan in Dhaka, carrying bags filled with explosive substances.

Mirza Fakhrul came up with this claim while he was leaving the BNP office around 8:00pm.

"They are hatching a conspiracy to destroy the democratic system. Police have taken CCTV, hard disk and necessary documents from our office to destroy the evidence of the attack. They also vandalised our office," the secretary general added.