Politics

10 December

Police enter BNP office carrying explosive substances: Fakhrul

Staff Correspondent

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir claimed police have entered the BNP office at Naya Paltan in Dhaka, carrying bags filled with explosive substances.

Mirza Fakhrul came up with this claim while he was leaving the BNP office around 8:00pm.   

"They are hatching a conspiracy to destroy the democratic system. Police have taken CCTV, hard disk and necessary documents from our office to destroy the evidence of the attack. They also vandalised our office," the secretary general added.

A clash erupted between BNP men and police around 3:00pm on Wednesday at Naya Paltan. So far, one was killed and dozens wounded in the incident. Following the clash, police detained dozens of BNP leaders, including the party’s senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi.

Around 4:15 pm, police entered the BNP office and closed the collapsible gate. At that time, Mirza Fakhrul was denied access inside the office. But around after half an hour, police allowed him to go to the office.   

Instead of stepping inside, the BNP leader started a sit-in in front of the party office that he withdrew around four hour later at 8:00 pm. 

Read more from Politics
Post Comment