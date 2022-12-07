Police enter BNP office carrying explosive substances: Fakhrul

A clash erupted between BNP men and police around 3:00pm on Wednesday at Naya Paltan. So far, one was killed and dozens wounded in the incident. Following the clash, police detained dozens of BNP leaders, including the party’s senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi.
Around 4:15 pm, police entered the BNP office and closed the collapsible gate. At that time, Mirza Fakhrul was denied access inside the office. But around after half an hour, police allowed him to go to the office.
Instead of stepping inside, the BNP leader started a sit-in in front of the party office that he withdrew around four hour later at 8:00 pm.