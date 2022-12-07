Politics

Police will look into why BNP wants to hold rally at Naya Paltan: Home minister

Prothom Alo English Desk

Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal on Wednesday said police will look into why BNP wants to hold their rally at Naya Paltan in Dhaka, reports UNB.

"BNP should hold their rally, following all rules and regulations, and there is a shortage of venues in the city that can accommodate more than 500,000 people," he said while talking to reporters after attending a programme in the capital’s Tejgaon area.

A political party can hold a rally and there is no obstruction, said the home boss.

"They said there will be a gathering of 2.5 million to 3 million people but where is the venue for so many people? That’s why the DMP commissioner has asked them to hold the rally at Suhrawardy Udyan. But BNP is reluctant on holding the rally at Suhrawardy Udyan," he said.

BNP said they will hold their rally on 10 December in front of their party office in Nayapaltan if the government doesn’t come up with an alternative venue.

BNP standing committee member Mirza Abbas said this at a press conference held at the party’s central office at Nayapaltan on Wednesday noon.

