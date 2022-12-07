Police will look into why BNP wants to hold rally at Naya Paltan: Home minister

"They said there will be a gathering of 2.5 million to 3 million people but where is the venue for so many people? That’s why the DMP commissioner has asked them to hold the rally at Suhrawardy Udyan. But BNP is reluctant on holding the rally at Suhrawardy Udyan," he said.
BNP said they will hold their rally on 10 December in front of their party office in Nayapaltan if the government doesn’t come up with an alternative venue.
BNP standing committee member Mirza Abbas said this at a press conference held at the party’s central office at Nayapaltan on Wednesday noon.