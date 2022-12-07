Police will look into why BNP wants to hold rally at Naya Paltan: Home minister

Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal on Wednesday said police will look into why BNP wants to hold their rally at Naya Paltan in Dhaka, reports UNB.

"BNP should hold their rally, following all rules and regulations, and there is a shortage of venues in the city that can accommodate more than 500,000 people," he said while talking to reporters after attending a programme in the capital’s Tejgaon area.

A political party can hold a rally and there is no obstruction, said the home boss.