Raushan to solve misunderstanding among JaPa leaders

Minutes after her arrival in Dhaka from Bangkok on Sunday, Raushan Ershad, the chief patron of Jatiya Party (JaPa), said she will talk to all leaders including GM Quader, to resolve what she termed 'misunderstanding' persisting among them.

She, also the opposition leader in parliament, arrived in Dhaka on Sunday around 12:25 pm from Bangkok in Thailand after undergoing treatment there for a long time.

Then the JaPa leader talked to the newsmen at the VIP lounge at Shahjalal International Airport.