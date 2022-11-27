Politics

Raushan to solve misunderstanding among JaPa leaders

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka

Minutes after her arrival in Dhaka from Bangkok on Sunday, Raushan Ershad, the chief patron of Jatiya Party (JaPa), said she will talk to all leaders including GM Quader, to resolve what she termed 'misunderstanding' persisting among them.

She, also the opposition leader in parliament, arrived in Dhaka on Sunday around 12:25 pm from Bangkok in Thailand after undergoing treatment there for a long time.

Then the JaPa leader talked to the newsmen at the VIP lounge at Shahjalal International Airport.

Raushan landed in the country at a time when the party has been beset with crisis as party chairman GM Quader expelled Mashiur Rahman (Ranga) from all of its posts, including presidium membership, weeks ago centering the party's council.        

Besides, an expelled leader of Jatiya Party (JaPa) has filed a lawsuit seeking suspension of all activities of the party, amid a temporary ban on its chairman, GM Quader.

Syed Abu Hossain, co-chairman of Jatiya Party, Sherifa Quader, wife of GM Quader, and 98 other leaders and activists were named as defendants in the lawsuit filed by former JaPa activist Ziaul Haque with the first joint district court on Wednesday.

Earlier, in a case filed by him, the same court had issued a temporary restraining order against GM Quader on 30 October, barring him from being involved in the process of decision making in the party.

The party sources said GM Quader has refrained from political activities since the court restrictions. The next date to pass an order in the case has been fixed at 30 November. 

