Fakhrul slams govt for alleged inaction on climate change impact

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has criticised the government for its alleged lack of planning to protect the country's environment from the adverse effects of global climate change, reports UNB.

At a seminar titled 'Climate Change: Bangladesh and Rivers,' organised by BNP, he said that Dhaka has become one of the most polluted cities in the country due to the government's negligence in addressing the issue of environmental pollution.

The BNP leader accused the government of having no plan to address these issues and improve people's future or livelihoods.

"The small rivers that once existed in Savar-Dhamrai have nearly died out. You may have noticed that several clubs have emerged along the Turag river, with the backing and support of high-ranking government officials," he said.



