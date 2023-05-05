Fakhrul slams govt for alleged inaction on climate change impact

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has criticised the government for its alleged lack of planning to protect the country's environment from the adverse effects of global climate change, reports UNB.
At a seminar titled 'Climate Change: Bangladesh and Rivers,' organised by BNP, he said that Dhaka has become one of the most polluted cities in the country due to the government's negligence in addressing the issue of environmental pollution.
The BNP leader accused the government of having no plan to address these issues and improve people's future or livelihoods.
"The small rivers that once existed in Savar-Dhamrai have nearly died out. You may have noticed that several clubs have emerged along the Turag river, with the backing and support of high-ranking government officials," he said.
"These clubs have been constructed on top of the riverbed. Water levels are decreasing, and rivers are being encroached upon - anyone can see it. Those who are connected to the current government are responsible for these actions, yet no measures are being taken against them," he added.
He called for a people-oriented government to protect the environment.
Fakhrul highlighted various measures, including the banning of plastic bags, a canal digging programme and the banning of tri-stroke baby taxis, taken under BNP's rule to protect the environment.
He stressed that a people-oriented government is needed to protect the environment and democracy is necessary for accountability.
The harmful aspects of building dams upstream in India and the threat to nature and biodiversity were also discussed.
Other speakers included BNP standing committee member, Khandkar Mosharraf Hossain, who criticised the government's Farakka Treaty agreement and the lack of a guarantee clause.
BNP joint secretary general Khairul Kabir Khokon, media cell convener Zahir Uddin Swapan and Save the Sundar Foudation chairman Sheikh Faridul Islam spoke at the seminar.