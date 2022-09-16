Fakhrul's remark praising Pakistan era is seditious: Quader

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader termed the recent remark of BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir that the Pakistan period was better than the present time as seditious.

It is unfortunate that the BNP secretary general praised Pakistan period as better than the present time when Bangladesh is being praised worldwide for development and success, Obaidul Quader said in a statement on Friday.

He said Fakhrul has once again clarified BNP’s anti-Bangladesh stance through the seditious remark.