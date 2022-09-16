Politics

Fakhrul's remark praising Pakistan era is seditious: Quader

Special Correspondent
Dhaka
 Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader termed the recent remark of BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir that the Pakistan period was better than the present time as seditious.

It is unfortunate that the BNP secretary general praised Pakistan period as better than the present time when Bangladesh is being praised worldwide for development and success, Obaidul Quader said in a statement on Friday.

He said Fakhrul has once again clarified BNP’s anti-Bangladesh stance through the seditious remark.

Any person or organisation which respects the country’s independence, sovereignty, democracy and progress can’t make such a comment which is directly in conflict with the spirit of the Liberation War, Quader added.

BNP leader’s remark has proved that they want to deny the liberation war and launch a politics imbued with Pakistani ideology, the AL leader said.

While Bangladesh's economic progress is being praised even in the Pakistani parliament and media, the BNP secretary general is brazenly speaking for Pakistan, Quader added.

He said the BNP leader’s comment has dishonoured the 3 million people who laid their lives in the liberation war of 1971. 

