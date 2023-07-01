AL does not do politics to appease foreign masters: Quader

Awami League (AL) general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader on Saturday said unlike BNP, the AL or prime minister Sheikh Hasina does not do politics to satisfy foreign masters.

"Sheikh Hasina-led government is joining BRICS (alliance) for the welfare of the people of Bangladesh. Neither Awami League nor Sheikh Hasina does politics to appease foreign masters as BNP does. Awami League does politics for the betterment of the people of the country," he said.

The minister said this in a statement sent to the media condemning the politically motivated and misleading statements made by BNP leaders.

The AL general secretary said the statement of BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul about joining the BRICS is nothing but an expression of his ignorance.