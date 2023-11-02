BNP claims Dhaka north member secretary Aminul, 5 others arrested

BNP has alleged that its Dhaka North city unit member secretary Aminul Haq and five others were arrested by police today.
BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi in a statement alleged a team of police arrested Aminul in the morning and demanded unconditional release of all arrested leaders.
Meanwhile, police have arrested artist and university teacher Sanjay Dey and Dhaka city BNP leader Shipon from Jatrabari.
Rizvi said Awami League has turned the whole country into a jail through mass arrests of opposition leaders-activists.