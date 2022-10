BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia’s advisor and former secretary Sabih Uddin Ahmed has passed away.

The 76-year old BNP leader breathed his last at a city hospital at 7:40am today, Monday, BNP chairperson’s media wing member Shairul Kabir Khan told Prothom Alo.

Sabih Uddin has been suffering from various health complications from a long time.