Criticising govt can never be seditious: GM Quader

Jatiya Party chairman GM Quader on Tuesday said that criticising the government could never be termed as sedition, reports UNB.

“Our politics is for the people of the country. We raise our voices for them. We point out the government’s mistake by criticizing on behalf of the people. This is never sedition,” he said.

Quader, also the deputy opposition leader in Parliament, made the remarks at a meeting at the Jatiya Party Chairman's Banani office.