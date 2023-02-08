Politics

Criticising govt can never be seditious: GM Quader

Jatiya Party chairman GM Quader on Tuesday said that criticising the government could never be termed as sedition, reports UNB.

“Our politics is for the people of the country. We raise our voices for them. We point out the government’s mistake by criticizing on behalf of the people. This is never sedition,” he said.

Quader, also the deputy opposition leader in Parliament, made the remarks at a meeting at the Jatiya Party Chairman's Banani office.

He said that the government has divided the people of the country.

“Pakistan government discriminated against us before independence. Unfortunately, this discrimination is still prevalent. This is what is contrary to the spirit of independence,” he said.

He stated that the Jatiya Party considers alliances in elections as friendship and added, “Alliance isn’t slavery. People’s interest is our top priority.”

He urged the leaders and workers of the party to continue to speak for people’s rights and said, “We will never give up on the path of truth and justice.”

