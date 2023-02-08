Criticising govt can never be seditious: GM Quader

He said that the government has divided the people of the country.
“Pakistan government discriminated against us before independence. Unfortunately, this discrimination is still prevalent. This is what is contrary to the spirit of independence,” he said.
He stated that the Jatiya Party considers alliances in elections as friendship and added, “Alliance isn’t slavery. People’s interest is our top priority.”
He urged the leaders and workers of the party to continue to speak for people’s rights and said, “We will never give up on the path of truth and justice.”