Khulna Sramik League leader hospitalised after knife attack

A Sramik League leader was hospitalised with serious injuries following a knife attack on him by unidentified men at his office in Khulna on Thursday, police said.

The injured Harunur Rashid is the convener of the new committee of the Jatiya Sramik League’s Khulna city unit.

Two more people, including Member Secretary of Khulna City Sramik League Md Asaduzzaman, were also injured.