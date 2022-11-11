Politics

Khulna Sramik League leader hospitalised after knife attack

UNB
Khulna

A Sramik League leader was hospitalised with serious injuries following a knife attack on him by unidentified men at his office in Khulna on Thursday, police said.

The injured Harunur Rashid is the convener of the new committee of the Jatiya Sramik League’s Khulna city unit.

Two more people, including Member Secretary of Khulna City Sramik League Md Asaduzzaman, were also injured.

“Harun, Asaduzzaman and some Shimul were inside the Social Welfare office in the Darul Aman area beside Sonadanga kitchen market when some unidentified people stormed into the room and started stabbing Harun mercilessly with sharp weapons,” Momtajul Haque, officer-in-charge (OC) of Sonadanga Model Police Station, said.

Asaduzzaman and Shimul were also injured at this time as they tried to save Harun, he added.

Harun was rushed to Khulna Medical College Hospital and is still not out of the woods.

Although Asaduzzaman and Shimul are no longer in precarious health, they are currently receiving treatment at the hospital.

Read more from Politics
Post Comment