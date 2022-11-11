Khulna Sramik League leader hospitalised after knife attack

“Harun, Asaduzzaman and some Shimul were inside the Social Welfare office in the Darul Aman area beside Sonadanga kitchen market when some unidentified people stormed into the room and started stabbing Harun mercilessly with sharp weapons,” Momtajul Haque, officer-in-charge (OC) of Sonadanga Model Police Station, said.
Asaduzzaman and Shimul were also injured at this time as they tried to save Harun, he added.
Harun was rushed to Khulna Medical College Hospital and is still not out of the woods.
Although Asaduzzaman and Shimul are no longer in precarious health, they are currently receiving treatment at the hospital.