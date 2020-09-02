AL asks district, city units to submit full committees within 15 Sept

AL president and prime minister Sheikh Hasina joined the meeting through videoconferencing from Ganabhaban.

Quader said holding district conferences do not make any sense without upazila conferences and announcing union and ward committees.

“That is why we have to think from the grassroots,” he added.

He said a meeting of the AL presidium members will be held soon and “then we are considering holding a meeting of the party’s executive committee”.

About the 15 August carnage, the AL general secretary said Ziaur Rahman had direct and indirect patronisation in the assassination of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and it is as clear as the daylight.

In different interviews, he said, self-declared killers of Bangabandhu – colonel Farooq, Rashid and Majed – had told the media several times about Zia’s involvement in the Bangabandhu killing.

Quader said since Zia was involved in the assassination of Bangabandhu, he (Zia) rehabilitated the killers.

He said Zia incorporated the Indemnity Ordinance in the constitution aiming to give impunity to the killers and halt their trial.