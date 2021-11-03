AL-backed syndicates behind price hike: Fakhrul

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Wednesday alleged that farmers are deprived of fair prices of their produce as the ruling party-backed syndicates are making a quick buck raising the prices.

“Potato price is lower at the gates of cold storages but it’s higher in Dhaka. The government has failed to take effective measures to ensure fair prices for farmers,” he said.

Talking to reporters at his residence in the district town, the BNP leader said the government has also failed to control the market.