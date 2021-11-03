AL-backed syndicates behind price hike: Fakhrul

“Syndicates of their party businessmen are hiking the prices of essentials with the help of the government, but the farmers are not getting the due prices of their produce,” he observed.
Fakhrul said people are going through a very tough time due to the skyrocketing prices of the essentials. “Instability has been prevailing in every sector and everywhere for lack of good governance and democracy.”
He said the Awami League government has taken mega projects in the name of development for indulging in “mega” corruption.
Slamming prime minister Sheikh Hasina for asking Tarique Rahman to return to the country if he has the courage, he said Awami League should restore the caretaker government system if it is brave enough.
Fakhrul said communal violence takes place whenever Awami League comes to power as it does not bring the offenders to justice. “Awami League considers the Hindu community as their private property and it deals with them in that way.”
He said the recent communal incidents also took place with the patronage of the government.
The BNP leader said the government is trying to shift the blame onto the opposition leaders and activists instead of tracking down the real culprits involved in the communal violence.
Reacting to Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader’s remark that BNP has got isolated from people, Fakhrul urged the ruling party to arrange the next polls under a neutral government to know which party has lost people’s trust.