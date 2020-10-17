AL candidate wins Dhaka-5 by-election, voter turnout 10.43pc

Mir Abdus Sabir of Jatiya Party obtained 413 votes, Md Arifur Rahman of NPP got 111 votes, and Md Ansar Hossain Sikdar of Bangladesh Congress secured 49 votes in the by-polls.



The voter turnout was only 10.43 per cent as 49,141 out of total 4,71,129 votes were casted under the 187 polling stations in the parliamentary seat comprised of 14 wards ( 48-50, 60-70) of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) in Demra and Motijheel police stations.



The Dhaka-5 seat fell vacant following the death of Awami League MP Habibur Rahman Mollah on 6 May last.

