AL draws up programmes marking Amar Ekushey

The Awami League has drawn up elaborate programmes to observe the Amar Ekushey and the International Mother Language Day in a befitting manner on Sunday, reports BSS.

To mark the day, national and party flags will be kept half-mast and black flags will be hoisted atop at the AL’s Bangabandhu Avenue central office and Bangabandhu Bhaban and other offices of the AL across the country at 6:30am on Sunday, said a press release here today.