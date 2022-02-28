AL has trust in new EC: Quader

Awami League (AL) general secretary Obaidul Quader today said though the AL proposes names were dropped, the party is satisfied over the formation of new Election Commission (EC) as per the constitution, reports BSS.

"We have trust in the newly formed election commission. Awami League is extending heartiest greetings to the new EC," he said this in a statement issued here.

Quader, also road transport and bridges minister, assured of extending all-out cooperation in all activities of the new commission.

He hoped that the next general elections will be held in free, fair, acceptable and neutral manner under the new EC.