AL has trust in new EC: Quader

Before the 11th parliamentary elections, AL had pleaded to the nation that a new commission will be formed through Election Commission formation act in light with the Constitution before the 12th general elections, said the AL general secretary.
As per the electoral pledge, Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners Appointment Act, 2022 has been formulated and the president formed the new EC as per the act, he mentioned.
"We expect that the honorable members of the new election commission will discharge their duties and responsibilities with honesty and sincerity and they will ensure that the people can reflect their opinion through their votes," Quader said.
The minister said all of those, who have been appointed as the chief election commissioner and other commissioners, worked with efficiency, honesty and competence in their respective careers.
Quader hoped that the new EC will fulfill the people's expectations by discharging their duties with efficiency likewise they did in the past.
The AL general secretary urged all political parties to keep peaceful and democratic atmosphere in the country without creating confusion in the people's minds by making illogical and controversial comments over the commission to take only political advantage.
"We believe that the new EC will be able to fulfill the people's aspirations by holding a free and neutral elections for keeping continued the ongoing democratic trend and taking ahead the country with the spirit of the Liberation War," he said.
He also hoped all registered political parties including BNP will join the next general elections following the democratic rules and practices.
Quader said the President formed the EC following a legal procedure through the Search Committee as per the Constitution which has already been acceptable to all.
All political parties will have to play responsible roles in extending support to the new commission for holding a free and fair election, he mentioned.