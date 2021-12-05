AL nominates death row convict, changes an hour later

The Awami League had nominated Aminbazar union parishad's current chairman Anwar Hossain, who was recently given death sentence in a case over beating six students to death, for the upcoming UP election.

However, the nomination was amended within an hour and a another man named Md Rokib Ahmed was declared as the party’s candidate for the chairman post.

Earlier on Saturday night, a press release signed by Biplab Barua, office secretary of Awami League’s central committee said, the list had been corrected as a wrong name was written instead of the nominated candidate.