AL not responsible for Khaleda’s treatment problem abroad: Quader

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said Khaleda was sued during the caretaker government and she was convicted in cases. “So, she has to abide by the law...sympathy was shown. The Awami League is not responsible for the legal complication regarding her treatment abroad,” he said.
The AL general secretary said as per the directives of the Hawa Bhaban, a grenade attack was carried out to kill AL president Sheikh Hasina.
Bangabandhu was killed along with most of his family members under the patronage of the BNP founder Ziaur Rahman, he said, adding that this would not have been possible without Zia’s consent.
Quader said although BNP has created the wall of division in the politics, prime minister Sheikh Hasina suspended the jail sentence of Khaleda, giving her an opportunity to take treatment staying at her home.
He said despite attempts to kill Sheikh Hasina, arrangements have been made showing the utmost humanity to her so that Khaleda can stay at her home. Blaming the BNP for violence in the Union Parishad elections, Quader said the BNP men are getting involved in violence shouldering on the AL rebel candidates.
About half bus fare for students, the road transport minister said the half fare on public transport was effective from the past, while the government has confirmed half fare for students on BRTC buses.
Announcing the AL’s Victory Day programme, he said there will be a rally on 16 December. The President of India will attend the national progarmme on 11 December, Quader said, adding that there would be a month-long programme with billboards, banners, festoons and lighting.
The AL’s affiliated organisation will take respective programmes in line with the AL’s programme, he said.