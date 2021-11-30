AL not responsible for Khaleda’s treatment problem abroad: Quader

Awami League (AL) general secretary Obaidul Quader on Tuesday said his party (AL) is not responsible for the legal complications created over the treatment of BNP chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia abroad, reports BSS.

He made the remark while speaking at a meeting with the party’s central, Dhaka city and associate bodies’ leaders at AL president Sheikh Hasina’s political office in the city’s Dhanmondi.