Ruling Awami League has picked Arfanul Haque as the mayoral candidate of Cumilla City Corporation polls slated to be held on 15 June, according to sources at Awami League.

The decision was finalised at a meeting of local government nomination board at the prime minister's official residence Ganabhaban on Friday afternoon.

AL president and prime minister Sheikh Hasina presided over the meeting.

Arfanul Haque is the general secretary of Cumilla mohanagar Awami League.