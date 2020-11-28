AL picks candidates for 25 municipalities

The candidates who were given party ticket for the 25 municipalities are: Jakia Khatun for Panchagarh municipality in Panchagarh district, Md Koshirul Alam for Pirganj in Thakurgaon, Md Khaja Mainuddin for Phulbari in Dinajpur, Md Ahasanul Haque Chowdhury for Badarganj in Rangpur, Md Kaziul Islam for Kurigram in Kurigram district, Md Robiul Islam for Putia in Rajshahi, Md Abbas Ali for Katakhali in Rajshahi, Monir Akhter Khan Toru Lodi for Shahjadpur in Sirajganj, Sakhawat Hossain Sakho for Chatmohor in Pabna, Al Masum Murshed for Khoksha in Kushtia, Sanat Kumar Biswas for Chalna Chalna in Khulna, Riajul Islam Jwaddar for Chuadanga, ABM Golum Kabir for Betagi in Barguna, Md Abdul Barek Molla for Kuakata in Patuakhali, Md Gias Uddin Bepari for Uzirpur in Barishal, Md Lokman Hossain Dakua for Bakerganj in Barishal, Md Ramjan Ali for Manikganj, Golam Kabir for Dhamrai in Dhaka, Md Anisur Rahman for Sreepur in Gazipur, SM Iqbal Hossain Sumon for Gafargaon in Mymensingh, Md Abdul Hannan Talukder for Madan in Netrakona, Biswajit Ray for Derai in Sunamganj, Abul Imam Md Kamran Chowdhury for Barolekha in Moulvibazar, Md Masud Uzzaman Masuk for Shayestaganj in Habiganj and Bodiul Alam for Sitakunda in Chattogram.

In the first phase, the election will be held in the 25 municipalities. The last date of nomination paper submission is scheduled on 1 December, nomination papers scrutinize on December 3 and last date of nomination papers withdrawal on 10 December.

The voting, to be conducted through the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM), will begin from 8am and continue till 4pm without any break.