The ruling Awami League today picked candidates for 5th phase polls to 31 pourashavas as well as elections to four upazila parishads and three union parishads, reports BSS.

The candidates were finalised at a meeting of AL Local Government Public Representative Nomination Board at prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s official Ganabhaban residence.

Awami League Local Government Public Representative Nomination Board president and prime minister Sheikh Hasina chaired the meeting.