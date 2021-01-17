AL rebel candidates won’t get nomination in future: Quader

Awami-League (AL) leaders who contested in the Pourashava polls against the party’s nominated candidates will not get nomination or important post in the party in future, party general secretary Obaidul Quader has said.
He said this at a press conference on contemporary issues at his official residence on Sunday, reports BSS.
Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said the rebel leaders will not get nomination in future whether they win or lose in the polls.
This is the decision of AL and prime minister (PM) Sheikh Hasina, he added.
“AL will take organisational steps against those who will not abide by the party’s decision or violate it disciplines in the next phase of Pourashava election,” he warned.
AL candidates attained landslide victory in the unofficial results of the second phase Pourashava polls held on Saturday.
The AL general secretary, congratulated all the winners, terming this victory is the victory of the country’s development and progress under the bold and humanitarian leadership of PM Sheikh Hasina.
This victory is also the victory of taking the democracy one step ahead, he said.
Quader said as per the initial counting of the election commission (EC), the presence of voters was satisfactory as voter turnout was between 60 and 70 per cent.
The massive presence of voters is the revelation of people’s continuous trust in Sheikh Hasina’s government and the election system, he added.
About the remarks of BNP leaders that the polling centers were under the clutch of the ruling party, Quader questioned if the allegation is true, how four candidates of BNP have won the polls.
He said the people are now smoothly casting their votes through electronic voting machine system as their eagerness in the EVM has increased.
During the BNP’s tenure, election meant conflicts, anarchy and loss of lives, the minister said, adding that during the tenure of AL government, conflicts and showdown of arms have been stopped in the local government elections.
Describing the conflict in Sirajganj as sorrowful, the AL general secretary said apart from two or one isolated incidents, the elections were held peacefully.
He extended thanks to members of law enforcement agencies for discharging their duties in holding the elections in a peaceful manner.