AL rebel candidates won’t get nomination in future: Quader

Awami-League (AL) leaders who contested in the Pourashava polls against the party’s nominated candidates will not get nomination or important post in the party in future, party general secretary Obaidul Quader has said.

He said this at a press conference on contemporary issues at his official residence on Sunday, reports BSS.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said the rebel leaders will not get nomination in future whether they win or lose in the polls.

This is the decision of AL and prime minister (PM) Sheikh Hasina, he added.

“AL will take organisational steps against those who will not abide by the party’s decision or violate it disciplines in the next phase of Pourashava election,” he warned.

AL candidates attained landslide victory in the unofficial results of the second phase Pourashava polls held on Saturday.

The AL general secretary, congratulated all the winners, terming this victory is the victory of the country’s development and progress under the bold and humanitarian leadership of PM Sheikh Hasina.