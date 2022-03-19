AL to be tried for destroying the state: Fakhrul

Saying that Awami League and democracy cannot go together, Mirza Fakhrul said, "The journalist community and the media are not independent. Democracy and independence are closely linked. It is unfortunate for our nation that this area has been affected repeatedly. Unfortunately, the party which has mostly attacked it is Awami League."
The BNP secretary general said Awami League created the constitution in 1972 and they are now destroying it.
He said, "We know the history of 1975, how one party Bangladesh Krishak Sramik Awami League (BAKSAL) was established by eliminating independence of the press. In the following years, we have seen when Awami League came to power, they have attacked the media."
"In the last one decade, their main target is to attack the media and to stop the publication of the truth."
Now the media houses are being run by the businessmen and they are the beneficiaries of the Awami League government, he said adding naturally they will not be able to protect the independence of the media.
