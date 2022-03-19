AL to be tried for destroying the state: Fakhrul

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said the ruling Awami League would be tried for destroying the state.

The BNP leader made the remark at the annual general meeting of Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists at the National Press Club on Saturday.

Fakhrul said the main target of Awami League is to destroy the independence of the press.

All the laws and policies formulated for the news media today aim at controlling the press, he alleged.