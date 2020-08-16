AL trying to demean Zia, alleges BNP

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Sunday alleged that the ruling party is trying to belittle their party founder Ziaur Rahman by resorting to a ‘false’ campaign against him, reports UNB.

“Efforts are on to belittle the person (Zia) who declared the country’s independence, fought for the country and awakened the nation after assuming state power by spreading false information,” he told a virtual discussion.

The BNP leader said Awami League politicised the country’s institutions as it never evaluates impartial and qualified people belonging to other parties.