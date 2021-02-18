AL turns superpower with state power: GM Quader

Jatiya Party (JaPa) chairman GM Quader has said political parties weaken when out of state power, while Awami League has turned into a superpower by staying in office.
GM Quader made the remarks at a joint meeting to exchange views with the leaders of the party's affiliate and associate bodies at JaPa’s office in Banani in Dhaka on Thursday.
JaPa chairman said political parties continue to become weak if they don’t have state power. Bangladesh Nationalist Party and Jatiya Party have also become fragile since they are left out the (state) power. Awami League with the support of Jatiya Party formed the government in 1996. Though Awami League was weak before, now it has become a superpower with the state power, he added.
Presiding over the meeting, GM Quader said Jatiya Party is no longer with the mahajote ('grand alliance') or any other coalition. Jatiya Party is in politics by itself. The party had negotiated with Awami League on some constituencies during the election. However, candidates of Jatiya Party stayed in the field in most of the constituencies till end of the election. Jatiya Party doesn’t do politics at anyone’s mercy, he added.
The deputy leader of the opposition in parliament, GM Quader said authoritarianism has been established constitutionality in the country after 1991. This has created discrimination formally in the country. Those who form the government are involved in corruption and plundering by taking themselves above the law. Leaders at upazila levels have also laundered millions of taka abroad. Elections have been rigged using muscle power, black money and administration. Candidates of a party win the election so it has been difficult for other parties to stay in politics, he added.
Secretary general of JaPa Ziauddin Ahmed said the people of the country don’t have voting rights. Farcical polls are taking placing in the name of election. That is why general people are not interested in elections. The fight of Jatiya Party will continue against corruption, tyranny and kleptocracy, he added.