AL turns superpower with state power: GM Quader

JaPa chairman said political parties continue to become weak if they don’t have state power. Bangladesh Nationalist Party and Jatiya Party have also become fragile since they are left out the (state) power. Awami League with the support of Jatiya Party formed the government in 1996. Though Awami League was weak before, now it has become a superpower with the state power, he added.

Presiding over the meeting, GM Quader said Jatiya Party is no longer with the mahajote ('grand alliance') or any other coalition. Jatiya Party is in politics by itself. The party had negotiated with Awami League on some constituencies during the election. However, candidates of Jatiya Party stayed in the field in most of the constituencies till end of the election. Jatiya Party doesn’t do politics at anyone’s mercy, he added.