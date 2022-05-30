AL unleashing a reign of terror ahead of national elections: Fakhrul

“We’ll establish a government and parliament of people through a credible and impartial election under a neutral government,” he said.
Earlier, Fakhrul together with party leaders and activists paid homage to Zia by placing a wreath at his grave, marking his 41st death anniversary.
Zia, who founded Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) in 1978, was assassinated by a group of disgruntled army officers at the erstwhile Chittagong circuit house on 30 May 30, 1981.
Fakhrul trashed the ruling party leaders’ allegation that BNP is trying to create anarchy in the country ahead of the inauguration of Padma Bridge.
“They (AL leaders) are now making such comments to confuse people and divert their attention to a different direction,” he said.
He said the country’s people have started taking to the streets and sacrificing their blood on the streets for the restoration of democracy. “We hope people will get back democracy through this struggle.”
The BNP leader recalled that Ziaur Rahman “restored the lost democracy by removing one-party rule and gifted Bangladesh a multi-party democracy through the civil-military uprising” on 7 November 1975’.
He said Zia laid the foundation for turning Bangladesh into a prosperous country from a “bottomless basket’’.
Fakhrul bemoaned that the democracy that was restored by Zia, is now completely missing in Bangladesh.