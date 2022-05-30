AL unleashing a reign of terror ahead of national elections: Fakhrul

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) on Monday vowed to move ahead braving what it said the government’s intensified repression to subdue its opponents ahead of the next election.

Talking to reporters beside the grave of BNP founder Ziaur Rahman, BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir alleged that the ‘unelected’ Awami League government has long been resorting to repression, killing, enforced disappearance and unleashing terror to hang onto power.

“We’ve been observing for some days that they're again establishing a reign of terror in the old style as the election is approaching. They have attacked our Chhatra Dal and our leaders and activists and their houses in different districts. We have taken a vow today that no fear and repressive acts can suppress us,” the BNP leader said.

He said they will overcome all the barriers and repressions together with the people and remove the current 'terrible' regime from power in a democratic manner.