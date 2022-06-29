All committees of Dhaka North, South Swechhasebok League dissolved

All thana and ward unit committees of Dhaka City North and South Awami Swechhasebok League, an associate body and the volunteer wing of ruling Bangladesh Awami League, have been dissolved, reports BSS.

The central leaders in charge of the North and South city units would soon take initiatives to form a committee to speed up the organisational activities of each ward, said a press release.

Awami Swechhasebok League acting president Gazi Mesbaul Hossain Shachchu and its general secretary Afzalur Rahman Babu gave this directive on Tuesday, the release added.