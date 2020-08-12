AMA Muhith wishes swift recovery of Pranab Mukherjee

Former finance minister Abul Maal Abdul Muhith on Wednesday sent a message praying for the early recovery and better health of former Indian president Pranab Mukherjee while closely following his health updates, reports UNB.
"I have been alarmed to receive the news of your illness and surgery," Muhith wrote to Mukherjee.
"As far as Bangladesh is concerned, you have a special place in our peoples’ hearts. The people of Bangladesh will always remain indebted to you for your meaningful contributions in deepening the historic ties of friendship between Bangladesh and India," he said.
The former finance minister wished Mukherjee a restful convalescence.
Earlier, Pranab Mukherjee confirmed that he tested positive for COVID-19.
"On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for COVID-19 today. I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self isolate and get tested for COVID-19," he tweeted.