Another central leader of Hefazat arrested

Joint secretary general of Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh, Maulana Khaled Saifullah Aiyubi, was arrested by a team of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) early Thursday, said the law enforcement agency.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, RAB legal and media wing assistant director ANM Imran Khan said Khaled Saifullah Aiyubi was arrested from Manikganj's Singair around 4:00am in a sabotage and vandalism case filed with the capital’s Paltan police station.
Maulana Khaled Saifullah Aiyubi was made an accused in the case filed on 5 April.
Teams of the detective branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police and RAB arrested another two central leaders of the Islamist hardliners from Mohammadpur and Kafrul areas of the capital on Wednesday. They are -- Maulana Khurshid Alam Kasemi, nayeb-e-ameer of Khilafat Majlish and vice-president of Hefazat-e-Islam and Maulana Ataullah Amin, assistant general secretary of Hefazat’s Dhaka city unit and joint secretary general of Bangladesh Khilafat Majlish.
All of them are accused in a case filed over the acts violence in Motijheel, Dhaka on 5 May, 2013 with Motijheel police station.