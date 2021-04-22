Another central leader of Hefazat arrested

Joint secretary general of Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh, Maulana Khaled Saifullah Aiyubi, was arrested by a team of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) early Thursday, said the law enforcement agency.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, RAB legal and media wing assistant director ANM Imran Khan said Khaled Saifullah Aiyubi was arrested from Manikganj's Singair around 4:00am in a sabotage and vandalism case filed with the capital’s Paltan police station.

Maulana Khaled Saifullah Aiyubi was made an accused in the case filed on 5 April.