Global community didn't respond, utter failure of govt: Fakhrul

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has alleged that the government has utterly failed to sensitise the global community over the Rohingya crisis and to repatriate the forcefully displaced people to Myanmar.

He made the remarks at a press conference at BNP chairperson’s Gulshan office on Thursday, marking the completion of five years of Rohingya crisis.

Replying to a query, BNP standing committee Member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury said Bangladesh failed to deal with the Rohingya crisis from economic, social, and political aspects.