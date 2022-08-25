Global community didn't respond, utter failure of govt: Fakhrul

Ziaur Rahman and Khaleda Zia, during their regime, successfully pushed back the Rohingyas. As this political question is surfacing repeatedly, the government may send back some people before the polls to show the nation as well as the world that they are also repatriating, they have also been successful, Amir Khasru noted.
He, also the chief of BNP's international affairs committee, said it will not be acceptable to the Rohingyas as well as the international community if the government wants to execute any plan going beyond the voluntary, sustainable and dignified repatriation.
Amir Khasru also alleged that the government was ambivalent over the Rohingya issue from the very beginning. It is noticeable here that the case against Myanmar at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) was filed by the Gambia under an initiative of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). The government played no role here; rather the role of outsiders who believe in human rights is more significant.
Mirza Fakhrul said when Bangladeshis took refuge in India in 1973, the then prime minister of India Indira Gandhi travelled across the world and made the global leaders understand that the refugee problem needs to be solved.
In a similar fashion, Ziaur Rahman also travelled across the world to solve the Rohingya problem. Unfortunately, neither the prime minister nor any of the important ministers have taken initiative this time to solve the issue, he added.