Anti-govt unity very soon: BNP

BNP senior leader Nazrul Islam Khan on Monday said their party will forge a strong 'anti-government unity' to intensify the movement for the restoration of democracy in the country.

"We believe we all together can bring back democracy. Inshallah, democracy will be restored in Bangladesh," he said.

Speaking at a discussion, the BNP leader said those who want democracy will join the ongoing movement by BNP for establishing people's voting rights.