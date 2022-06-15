Arfanul casts vote

He was elected sports secretary in 1981 from Chhatra League Panel in Cumilla Government Victoria College Students’ Sangsad election. He became the secretary and the joint secretary of Cumilla Club for several terms.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Arfaul on Monday said, “I am contesting for the first time. People will cast their votes for me as I have no fault and I am a member of a political and cultural family. I am 100 per cent hopeful about winning.”
Returning office sources said electronic voting machine (EVM) will be used in the voting at 27 wards of the city corporation.
The number of total voters is 229,920. Among them, 117,092 are female and 112,826 are female while two are hijra voters.
The voting will be held at 640 polling booths of 105 polling centres.
A total of five candidates have been competing for mayoral post while 106 for councillor and 36 candidates have been competing for reserved women councillor posts.