BNP not to be allowed all programmes in Dhaka

The ruling party has adopted a policy to confine the programmes of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) within Nayapaltan and Jatiya Press Club areas in Dhaka.

If the opposition party takes to holding processions and rallies at different wards and localities of the capital, Awami League will not let this happen, said sources at the ruling party and government.

The government as well as the ruling party want BNP to hold programmes on a limited scale. But the party took advantage of the relaxed situation to gear up its organisational strength, through nationwide protest programmes.

Their series of programmes and large gatherings prompted the government to review its decision and restrict them at different levels, in addition to suppression with attacks and lawsuits.

The BNP rallies and gatherings did not come under attack in Dhaka for several months. But those days are over as the government has adopted a policy to keep the opposition under pressure in Dhaka too.