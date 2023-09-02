Fakhrul bins news of meeting with JaPa's Chunnu in Singapore

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has termed the news of meeting with Jatiya Party secretary general Mujibul Haque Chunnu in Singapore as baseless.

Fakhrul made the remark while talking to newsmen at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport upon his return from Singapore on Saturday evening.

Fakhrul went to Singapore for treatment on 24 August.

Several news media reported that Fakhrul held a ‘secret meeting’ with JaPa leader Mujibul Haque during his stay in Singapore.