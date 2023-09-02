Fakhrul bins news of meeting with JaPa's Chunnu in Singapore

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has termed the news of meeting with Jatiya Party secretary general Mujibul Haque Chunnu in Singapore as baseless.
Fakhrul made the remark while talking to newsmen at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport upon his return from Singapore on Saturday evening.
Fakhrul went to Singapore for treatment on 24 August.
Several news media reported that Fakhrul held a ‘secret meeting’ with JaPa leader Mujibul Haque during his stay in Singapore.
Asked about the reported meeting, Fakhrul said, “I don’t want to say anything about all this. It goes against my taste.”
Fakhrul went on saying that it is unfortunate that the government has created such a state where filth prevails.
He alleged that politicians are being subjected to fake news campaigns and such news are being circulated on social media and even mainstream news media.
Fakhrul alleged of being harassed in the airport.
“I’ve arrived here (from Singapore) after a four-hour flight. I’ve to face all sorts of government ploys to harass us. Harassment at the immigration when coming back from abroad has become a norm for the opposition politicians. It has become part of our life. I went for treatment, yet I faced these hassles,” Fakhrul said.
Fakhrul’s wife Rahat Ara Begum accompanied him during his 9-day stay in Singapore. The couple underwent treatment at National University Hospital in Singapore.