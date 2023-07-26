BNP defers rally by a day, will hold at Naya Paltan on Friday

The Bangladesh Nationalist party (BNP) has deferred its rally, scheduled for Thursday 27 July, for a day to Friday, 28 July.
BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir announced the rescheduled date to the media after a standing committee meeting at the party chairperson’s office in the capital’s Gulshan at 9:00pm on Wednesday.
After the meeting, Mirza Fakhrul in a written statement said, “We expect the government or any government agency will not create barrier to this grand rally, which is organised as part of the ongoing democratic and peaceful movement to restore democracy.”
BNP wanted to hold their rally either in front of its Naya Paltan office or in the Suhrawardy Udyan, but the party was denied police permission. Instead, police advised BNP to hold their rally at Golapbagh ground near the Sayedabad bus terminal.
After that, BNP standing committee members held a meeting on Wednesday evening to discuss the matter where the party decided to defer the rally by a day to Friday.
Mirza Fakhrul said, “The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) authorities have been informed about the grand rally on 20 July. The DMP authorities objected to holding the rally in Suhrawardy Udyan due to objection of the High Court and in Naya Paltan on the ground of people’s sufferings. Yet, there were many example of holding rallies in Suhrawardy Udyan and Naya Paltan on the working day before.”
Saying that BNP always believes in peaceful and democratic movement, Mirza Fakhrul added, “BNP, which firmly believes in democratic values, will hold its prescheduled grand rally in Naya Paltan on the weekend on Friday, 28 July instead of Thursday, 27 July with a goal to advance the on-going movement to restore democracy.”
BNP said people of the country will see any ill-effort to hinder any democratic programme ahead of national election as a barrier to holding a fair election, and consider the persons involved in such ill-effort as the obstructer to democracy and fair election.