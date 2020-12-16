Awami League always practices dishonest politics: Mirza Fakhrul

The ruling party Awami League has always practiced dishonest politics, commented BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.
He said, they talk about democracy, but want to establish autocracy in the Bangladesh.
Mirza Fakhrul was replying to newspersons around 11:00am Wednesday while paying respects at the mausoleum of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party founder Ziaur Rahman in Sher-e-Bangla Nagar of the capital city.
He said the ruling party has no scruples to resort to unethical means in order to ascend to power. He said they were illegitimately and dishonestly in the seat of power.
In reply to another question of newspersons, the BNP secretary general said Awami League does not believe in the spirit of independence. And because they did not believe in this, they insult Ziaur Rahman, the declarer of independence. They don't believe in democracy and so they have imprisoned the leader of democracy, Begum Khaleda Zia. Awami League had become a totally fascist autocratic party and government.
Mirza Fakhrul said that Awami League had occupied the seat of power for over 10 years now. They had destroyed democracy and snatched away people's fundamental rights, working towards establishing a one-party rule in the country. They have destroyed the spirit of independence.
Claiming that Khaleda Zia had been unlawfully incarcerated, the BNP secretary general said that false cases had been filed against 3.5 million of the party activists. Over 500 were victims of forced disappearance. Thousands of democracy-loving people had been killed. A suffocating environment prevails in the country. The people today renew their pledge to free the country once again through another liberation struggle.
They will free Khaleda Zia, he said, and establish democratic governance. He said the people on this day pledged to restore democracy by holding fair elections under a neutral government.
The other BNP leaders who also paid respects at the mausoleum of Ziaur Rahman along with Mirza Fakhrul were the party's vice chairman AZM Zahid Hossain, advisors Aman Ullah, Abdus Salam and Habibur Rahman, joint secretaries general Habib-un-Nabi Khan and Khairul Kabir, publicity secretary Shahid Uddin Chowdhury, organising secretary Shama Obaid, former footballer and BNP's sports affairs secretary Aminul Huq and others.
Members of the law enforcement were deployed in large numbers around Chandrima Udyan where the BNP leaders had come to pay respects to Ziaur Rahman. The BNP leaders and activists were not allowed to enter the southern entrance of Chandrima Udyan and entered through a gate at the northern side.