Awami League: Discussions focus on next possible general secretary

At the grassroots, the party is rife with inner feuds over the local government elections. The national election is to be held at the end of 2023 or the start of 2024. If the council is held, then Awami League will take part in the election with its new committee. So how will the next election be? Who will be appointed to the vital posts in the party? These questions have been making rounds within the party.
Awami League's central leaders are also discussing the issue within close circles. It is certain that Sheikh Hasina will remain party president. There is also strong speculation that certain other members of the Bangabandhu family will come into party leadership. However, similar speculations had been made in the past too, but these did not materialise.
Sources at a policymaking level in Awami League said that this time importance may be given to keeping the party and the government separate. In other words, those in the cabinet will not be given any important office in the party, as far as possible. Such an effort had been made in the 2019 council too, and several central leaders who were appointed to the cabinet, lost their party posts. Many of those who were dropped from the cabinet in 2018, were given posts within the party.
Awami League's last triennial national council was held in December 2019. The term of the committee formed in this council will end in December.
Speaking during a party programme at Bangabandhu Avenue on 2 April, Awami League's general secretary Obaidul Quader said, "Our national council is scheduled to be held in December. Our council is held every three years and so December is the stipulated time. We are preparing accordingly."
Long list of aspirants for general secretary post
In 2009, the now deceased Syed Ashraful Islam had been made party general secretary. Prior to that even, there had been talk of Obaidul Quader being appointed to this post. After serving in this position for two terms, Syed Ashraful Islam was replaced by Obaidul Quader in 2016. Obaidul Quader is in his second term as general secretary of the party. In the last two councils, alongside Obaidul Quader, the name of Abdur Razzak also featured prominently is discussions regarding this office.
Certain central leaders of Awami League see the possibility of Abdur Razzak being made general secretary this time. Other than that, several leaders are actively showing interest in this post. They are taking part in district and upazila councils and some of them are taking initiative to mend rifts within the party at the district level. These leaders include Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Mahbub Ul Alam Hanif, Hasan Mahmud, Dipu Moni and AFM Bahauddin Nasim.
A senior leader of the party, on condition of anonymity, said in the past it was seen that a couple of days before the council, the party chief Sheikh Hasina would give an indication of who would possibly be the next general secretary. But she would give several leaders various organisational responsibilities from beforehand and assess their performance. This time, too, she has formed a group of presidium members, joint general secretaries and organising secretaries and given them the responsibility to bring order to the organisation. Leaders take this as a 'litmus test' given by the party chief and so everyone is trying their best to exert themselves.
Party leaders hardly have any role to play in administrative matters and determining strategies during the election. The activities of the senior leaders are mostly limited to delivering public speeches, taking part in TV talk shows, talking to foreign diplomats
Party sources say before the last national council too, the names of a number of organising level leaders had been heard as possibilities for the post of general secretary. Prominent among them was the present shipping minister Khaled Mahmud Chowdhury. He is not in the central committee now, but his name is being heard. Coming new into this discussion are two organising secretaries Abu Sayed Al Mahmud and Mirza Azam. Recently the name of chief whip in parliament Nur-e-Alam has also surfaced. He is the general secretary of Awami League's parliamentary party.
Awami League's joint secretary general AFM Bahauddin Nasim, speaking to Prothom Alo, said that Awami League has to tackle the manipulative politics of the opposition, communalism and conspiracies against the election. He believes that in the coming council, the councillors and delegates will election bold, sacrificing and honest leaders capable of tackling such conspiracies.
The election factor
Awami League policymakers foresee eventful politics at a national level centering on the next national parliamentary polls. That is why, they feel, persons who are capable to dealing with the election situation will be considered for the post of general secretary and other vital positions.
An important central committee member of Awami League, on condition of anonymity, said the party leaders hardly have any role to play in administrative matters and determining strategies during the election. The activities of the senior leaders are mostly limited to delivering public speeches, taking part in TV talk shows, talking to foreign diplomats, and representing the party at formal and informal meetings. These matters too are taken into consideration when electing the leaders.
Awami League policymaker level sources said that several leaders have been for an extended time in the posts of joint general secretaries, organising secretaries and secretaries of various affairs in the 81-member committee. Many of them may be dropped this time. Some of them may be nominated for the next parliamentary election. Then again, many of those who have long headed various front and affiliated organisations of the party, may find a place in the central committee this time.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Awami League presidium member and agriculture minister Abdur Razzak said, the national council will be held in December. Preparations have begun from the grassroots. He said, the council this time is extremely important. It is from here that the winds of the election will take off.
As to how the leadership will be in the coming days, Abdur Razzak said there is still time to tell. Party president Sheikh Hasina is working on this.