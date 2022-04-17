Awami League: Discussions focus on next possible general secretary

In 2009, the now deceased Syed Ashraful Islam had been made party general secretary. Prior to that even, there had been talk of Obaidul Quader being appointed to this post. After serving in this position for two terms, Syed Ashraful Islam was replaced by Obaidul Quader in 2016. Obaidul Quader is in his second term as general secretary of the party. In the last two councils, alongside Obaidul Quader, the name of Abdur Razzak also featured prominently is discussions regarding this office.

Certain central leaders of Awami League see the possibility of Abdur Razzak being made general secretary this time. Other than that, several leaders are actively showing interest in this post. They are taking part in district and upazila councils and some of them are taking initiative to mend rifts within the party at the district level. These leaders include Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Mahbub Ul Alam Hanif, Hasan Mahmud, Dipu Moni and AFM Bahauddin Nasim.

A senior leader of the party, on condition of anonymity, said in the past it was seen that a couple of days before the council, the party chief Sheikh Hasina would give an indication of who would possibly be the next general secretary. But she would give several leaders various organisational responsibilities from beforehand and assess their performance. This time, too, she has formed a group of presidium members, joint general secretaries and organising secretaries and given them the responsibility to bring order to the organisation. Leaders take this as a 'litmus test' given by the party chief and so everyone is trying their best to exert themselves.