Awami League leader threatens voters with AK-47

Other candidates fear that such aggressive speech from the AL leader would hamper the electoral atmosphere.

Md Manik Mia is the current chairman of the union. He was elected from BNP last time but is contesting as an independent candidate this time.

“What is the point of holding an election if votes are to cast votes openly instead of booths? Election officials should already publish a gazette declaring the boat candidate winner. And there would be no voter left in the polling centre other than the Awami League leader if any AK-47 is bought in the centre,” said Manik Mia.

During the speech, the AL leader also asked ward member candidates to instruct their polling agents that votes would have to be cast openly.

“If any agents or member candidates obstruct, they would be driven out immediately,” the Awami League general secretary added.

“We will not only use AK-47, we would also do whatever needed,” he said adding that, “Administration is ours, so are the police and the government. Do I need to say anything else?”

The Awami League leader also said current chairman Manik Mia, BNP leaders Quayum Khan Helal and Joynal Khan would have to take responsibility for any untoward incident centering the election.

He also said he had the local MP’s support for what he is saying.