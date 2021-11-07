Awami League leader threatens voters with AK-47

Other candidates fear that such aggressive speech from the AL leader would hamper the electoral atmosphere.
Md Manik Mia is the current chairman of the union. He was elected from BNP last time but is contesting as an independent candidate this time.
“What is the point of holding an election if votes are to cast votes openly instead of booths? Election officials should already publish a gazette declaring the boat candidate winner. And there would be no voter left in the polling centre other than the Awami League leader if any AK-47 is bought in the centre,” said Manik Mia.
During the speech, the AL leader also asked ward member candidates to instruct their polling agents that votes would have to be cast openly.
“If any agents or member candidates obstruct, they would be driven out immediately,” the Awami League general secretary added.
“We will not only use AK-47, we would also do whatever needed,” he said adding that, “Administration is ours, so are the police and the government. Do I need to say anything else?”
The Awami League leader also said current chairman Manik Mia, BNP leaders Quayum Khan Helal and Joynal Khan would have to take responsibility for any untoward incident centering the election.
He also said he had the local MP’s support for what he is saying.
AL secretary Mamun is accused in Bacchu murder case in Bajidpur. Police Bureau of Investigation has submitted the charge sheet in the case recently. Mamun was arrested on 11 November last year and spent four months in jail.
Asked about such speech, Mamun said told Prothom Alo on Saturday, “Even after the liberation war, most of the people of Humaipur union were against our independence. We can’t advance (here) in any way.”
He claimed that he talked about using AK-47 to drive out fear from party men’s minds.
The Awami Leader said he did not mean to use AK-47 rifles during the election.
Asked about Mamun’s remarks, Kishoreganj-5 constituency’s AL lawmaker Afzal Hossain said, “firstly, I don’t have much knowledge about the rally in Humaipur and there is no question of my support for Mamun’s speech.”
Returning officer and upazila secondary education officer Kabir said he also does not know anything about the matter.
He said he would transfer the matter to higher officials if anyone files a complaint in this regard.
Jubo League leader threatens voters in Kalkini
Madaripur’s Kalkini upazila Jubo League joint secretary general Md Afzal Hossain Molla has said those who don’t vote for boat have no right to live.
The Jubo Leader made the remark while speaking at a rally in Surjamoni Bazar organised in support of AL candidate for Lakkhipur union parishad election.
Afzal is the nephew of AL’s chairman candidate Mojibur Rahman. He said, Abdus Subhan Golap (AL MP from Madaripur-3) is not such a weak personality and he would ask AL men to go aggressive after Sunday.
“I would be there with two weapons. Face me if anyone dares. Please don’t go against the boat. No one would be spared if you go against boat,” the Jubo League leader warned.
Asked about intimidating the voters, Afzal said he threatened those who abuse the ruling party.
District election officer Md Moniruzzaman told Prothom Alo, “I’ve seen the video. Such threatening and instigating speech is totally against the electoral code of conduct.”