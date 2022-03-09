Awami League leaders ‘get share’ from market manipulators, Fakhrul says

The government will not be able to rein in the skyrocketing prices of daily essentials as the ruling party leaders are involved with the business syndicates that manipulate the market, BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has alleged.

“The price of per kg rice is now Tk70 while that of per litre soybean oil is Tk 200…the price of no item is now under control. We can’t afford the food we used to normally buy previously,” he said.

Addressing a rally on Wednesday, the BNP leader said most people now cannot give their children the necessary amount of nutritious food items like meat, fish eggs as in the past due to an unusual price hike of all commodities.

“They (govt) won’t be able to lower the prices of essentials as they’re benefited from it. Their leaders have created syndicates and get a share from them,” he said.