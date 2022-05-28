Awami League leaders to leave country bowing heads: Fakhrul

Accusing the government of establishing a reign of plundering in the country, BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Saturday warned that the time is coming when the ruling party leaders will leave Bangladesh bowing their heads

“This government which was not elected by people’s votes has turned Bangladesh into a mafia state by establishing a reign of plundering,” he said.

Speaking at the biennial council of Jhenaidah district unit BNP in Abur Rouf College Field, Fakhrul alleged that people now do not get any service and jobs without paying money and bribes.